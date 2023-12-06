Live
- Speculations surround IT minister appointment
- South Korea urges North Korea to cooperate in uncovering truth of South Korean POWs
- Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs serving of notices to WBSSC recruits of 2016
- Apple informs component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India: Report
- Invitations to Jagan, Chandrababu and KCR for CM oath taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy
- Revanth Reddy resigns from MP post
- Discord Launches Updated Mobile App Experience to Chat and Hang Out on the Go
- BJP will form govt in Telangana soon, claims MLA Raja Singh
- Bhatti to be Dy CM and TPCC President?
- Elections done, now race for cabinet berths
Just In
Over 3,000 people shifted to rehabilitation centres in Nellore district
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the cyclone rehabilitation centre organised at Kanupuru village in Muthukuru mandal on Tuesday.
Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the cyclone rehabilitation centre organised at Kanupuru village in Muthukuru mandal on Tuesday.
The Minister interacted with flood-hit victims and enquired whether they are securing food, water and other facilities at the rehabilitation centre in the village.
Speaking the occasion, he said that more than 3,000 people were shifted to 100 plus rehabilitation centres at various places in the district. He said that they would be provided food, water and other facilities until they return to their homes.
He said that the coastal mandals were badly affected due to the cyclone. The Minister called upon people to follow the instructions being issued by the administration and protect themselves from rain and flood threat.