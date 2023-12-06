Over 3,000 people shifted to rehabilitation centres in Nellore district

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the cyclone rehabilitation centre organised at Kanupuru village in Muthukuru mandal on Tuesday.

The Minister interacted with flood-hit victims and enquired whether they are securing food, water and other facilities at the rehabilitation centre in the village.

Speaking the occasion, he said that more than 3,000 people were shifted to 100 plus rehabilitation centres at various places in the district. He said that they would be provided food, water and other facilities until they return to their homes.

He said that the coastal mandals were badly affected due to the cyclone. The Minister called upon people to follow the instructions being issued by the administration and protect themselves from rain and flood threat.