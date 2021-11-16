Over 5 lakh devotees turn up at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: To mark the second Karthika Somavaram, more than 5 lakh devotees thronged the Srisailam temple on Monday. Since early morning the devotees after taking holy dip in Pathala Ganga have lit Karthika deepams and floated in the Krishna waters. In view of heavy rush, the authorities have opened the temple doors at 3.30 am and the devotees can have darshan from 5 am to 3 pm. After an interval of two-and-half hours, the darshan resumed from 5.30 pm and continued up to 10 pm. The authorities have allowed darshan strictly following the Covid norms.

Due to heavy rush that is witnessed on Sundays, Mondays, full moon day (Pournami), Suddha and Bahula Ekadasi, the sparsha darshanam and abhishekams were stopped. Apart from these days, darshan of presiding deities and garbhalayam abhishekams would be organised, stated the authorities in a press release on Monday.

The authorities have also stated that to ensure good hospitality and facilities to the devotees, an adequate number of staff was engaged in the service of the devotees. Almost all staff of temple have been assigned responsibilities. Executive Officer S Lavanna was monitoring the situation at darshan queue lines and arjitha seva queue lines.

The devotees in queue lines were served hot milk, mini meals, free prasadam and also served free meals. Keeping in view of heavy rush, the authorities have set up nine laddu distribution counters. The authorities have specially arranged facilities to the devotees for organising Karthika Deeparadhana at Uttara Shiva Veedhi (Uttara Mada Veedhi) and Gangadhara mandapam on the opposite of Sri Krishna Deva Raya Gopuram.

In the evening, the authorities also organised Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati. For the well of humankind, Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati were organised, stated the authorities. Deepams were lit on the entire premises of Pushkarini. The deeparadhana has great importance in Karthika masam. Apart from deeparadhana, deepa darshnam is also very auspicious, scripted in the puranas.

After 6.30 pm onwards, dasa disha harathis are given to the presiding deities and pushkarini. Prior to giving harati, the presiding deities were offered special prayers after they are seated at Pushkarani, stated the authorities.