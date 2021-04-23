Oxygen express leaves to Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam, 103 tons of oxygen shifted

The Oxygen Express train left from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra on Thursday night with oxygen-filled tankers. As much as 103 tons of oxygen was sent in 7 tankers. The train, carrying 7 empty tankers from Maharashtra, reached the steel plant at 4 am on Thursday. The tankers on the train reached the oxygen plant by road. The process of filling the tankers with liquid oxygen, which had already been stored at minus 183 degrees, began.

Under the supervision of Walter DRM Chetan Kumar Srivastava, Steel Plant CMD PK Rath, more than 80 workers and employees completed the refueling of tankers. The tankers were taken back to the train after being filled with oxygen. The process was completed within 18 hours. Air was removed from the tires of the tankers after the train was loaded as there was a chance of trucks moving if there was air in the tires when the train was going fast.

The Oxygen Express train left Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for Maharashtra at 9.30 pm. Officials said the train will reach Maharashtra faster as the Railways has set up a green channel.