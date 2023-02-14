Oz MPs laud AP over energy, edu initiatives

Tadepalli: A delegation of Australian Labour Party Members of Parliament from Victoria state paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday. A series of discussions were held on synergies that can be created in the fields of energy, education and skill development. Following the meeting, the delegation expressed satisfaction over the discussions held.

The visiting Member of Parliament and Government Whip in the Legislative Council Lee Tarlamis said, "We have a lot of commonalities in terms of policies of education and a vision for getting some synergies between skills so that we can assist each other in the area.

We have had discussion on the energy and the renewable sector. I have been hearing on the interesting initiatives taken up by the government in terms of the wind, solar energy with the advancements that have been made here."

MP and Deputy Speaker in Legislative Assembly Matthew Fregon said, "The synergies between the states were evident and the Chief Minister was very generous with his time. The dialogue going forward will be generous to us all. The policies we are bringing regarding the primary changes under school programme, our goals are similar."