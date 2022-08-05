P trying to saffronise education, says SFI

Ongole (Prakasam District): Students' Federation of India (SFI) national president VP Sanu alleged that the BJP-led Union government is stealing away the rights of States in the country in the name of National Education Policy and with the slogan of 'One Nation, One Election and One Education'.

The local unit members gave a warm reception to the SFI's Southern India 'March for Education' that reached Prakasam district and organised a meeting at Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting presided over by SFI's district president Ch Vinod, national president Sanu said that the nation's development is possible only with the development of education in the government sector. He informed that they are organising five long marches through 29 States in the country, to design a framework for the agitation, demanding resolution of students' issues.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 by promising two crore jobs, but his government is busy reducing the employment opportunities. He criticised that the BJP government is attacking the public by targeting their food, clothes and even their lifestyle. In the name of reforms and with the slogan of 'One Nation, One Election and One Education', the Central government is grabbing the rights of the States and forcing education sector into privatisation, he said.

Sanu alleged that the government is trying to safronise education. That is why, he explained that the Karnataka government replaced a lesson on Bhagat Singh with the lesson on Savarkar, who obeyed the British, introducing parrot tarot and other Puranas and risking the lives of subsequent generations.

MLC Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam criticised that the BJP was committed to breaking the country that is home to different religions, different creeds and different castes. He advised the youth to unite and protect the country. He demanded immediate withdrawal of rationalisation of schools.

SFI AP president Prasanna Kumar, national council member Nithish, State secretary Ashok, vice-president Madhava, district vice-president Praveen, DYFI district president K Babu and others attended the meeting.