P4 Policy aimed at poverty eradication: Collector Ranjit

Kurnool: The State government is implementing the P4 policy with the goal of creating a poverty-free society, stated district Collector P Ranjit Basha.

On Monday, the Collector unveiled wall posters titled ‘Development for Every Home, Progress for Every Life’, under the government’s Public, Private, People Partnership (P4) initiative, at Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate.

The Collector emphasised that the State government is launching the prestigious P4 policy, inspired by Swarnandhra-2047 Vision Document, where ‘Zero Poverty’ is the first of ten principles. He stated that this initiative, which begins on Ugadi, is aimed at achieving a poverty-free society through the collaboration of the government, donors, and public participation.

The P4 policy focuses on encouraging socially and economically well-off families to support underprivileged families as part of their social responsibility. He also mentioned that public suggestions are being considered in shaping the policy.

From March 9 to 25, people can scan a QR code or visit https://swarnandhra.ap.gov.in/P4 to share their opinions. Those, who provide feedback, will be appreciated with a Certificate of Appreciation, the Collector informed. To create awareness about the P4 concept, activities like marathons and awareness programs in universities and colleges will be organised, and the concerned officials have been instructed to implement these initiatives.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, CPO Hima Prabhakar Raju, and other officials attended the programme.