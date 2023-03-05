PACE celebrates 15th anniversary

The 15th anniversary of PACE Engineering College here was celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal among students on Saturday on the college premises. Secretary and correspondent Dr M Sridhar, who was also the chief guest at the event, noted that while the institution was founded in 2008 with 240 students, it currently has 6,500, placing it at the top of the Prakasam district.





The highest academic standards, quality instructions from knowledgeable teachers and placement of majority of students with the highest packages are the driving forces behind this success. Principal Dr GVK Murthy advised the students to develop the necessary skills, keep up with emerging technologies, and find stable employment with decent salaries so they could honour their parents and the college.





With dances, skits and comedy scenarios, the students made the most of their important time. At the conclusion of the programme, awards were given to the top students, the professors, and staff members who had completed 10 years of service in the institution. All heads of the department, Dean of student affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, AO M. Ramana Babu, Dean of training and placements Rupa Akkesh, the teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the celebrations.



