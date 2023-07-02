PACS staff oppose amendments to Cooperative Act

Srikakulam: Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) employees are strongly opposing proposed amendments to the AP Cooperative Societies Act, 1964 by the state government. As part of their agitation the PACS employees staged agitations in front of District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCB) head offices at all district head quarters on June 19.

The proposed amendments made to the AP Cooperative Societies Act, 1964 which is meant for handing over of 50 per cent shares of PACS to private persons and merger of Rythu Bharosa Kendras into PACS both are posing threat to existence and aim of the PACS. The PACS employees also demanded implementation of wages and other benefits as per GO No: 90 and payment of other monetary benefits from April 2016. They also demanded to enhance retirement age for PACS employees to 62 years and payment of gratuity on par with other government departments’ employees.

“Proposed amendments made to the AP Cooperative Societies Act, 1964 are irrational, said PACS employees’ union state vice president, GiriBaktha Ranganadham, Srikakulam district president and secretary, L Mohan Rao and B.Rama Rao and CITU district secretary, P Tejeswara Rao. “We are going to intensify our agitation against proposed amendments and stage agitation at collector’s offices on July 3 across the state and will also organise “Chalo Vijayawada” on July 17 , said the leaders to The Hans India.