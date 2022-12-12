Paddy in 5,000 hectares damaged in Nellore: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu stated that paddy seedlings in 5,000 hectares have been damaged due to heavy rainfall in the district. Inspecting the Nellore barrage along with irrigation CE Harinarayana Reddy on Sunday, he said that 38 mandals in the district have received an average rainfall of 18 cms. The collector said Manubole, Muthukur and Venkatachalam were the worst hit due to the torrential rains.

He appreciated the officials of irrigation department, who timely predicted the situation and released water avoiding submerging of low-lying areas. Chakradhar Babu said two NDRF teams and an SDRF team organised relief operations after the cyclone subsides and 2,800 people from low-lying areas were shifted to safer places providing all amenities. He said the ban on entering sea for fishing was in force up to December 12 midnight and added they were taking measures for repairing canals and tanks that received damages.

The Collector said paddy seedlings in around 5,0000 hectares were damaged due to rains and he assured supply of quality seeds with 80 percent of subsidy at all RBKs in the district. Crop loss would be compensated to the farmers once the government issues guidelines. Chakradhar Babu said 38,000 cusecs of water was released from Somasila and villages in low-lying areas were alerted to avoid inundation.

He expressed happiness that around 780 tanks were filled with water and there would be no dearth of water for agricultural activity. The Collector also appreciated the efforts of sachivalayam staff members who performed duties efficiently. He said they were continuously sending alert SMS to the population in their areas which helped a lot. He said the sachivalayam staff would take up medical and health camps and special sanitation drives for avoiding communicable diseases due to rain. Nellore RDO A Malola and Irrigation SE Krishna Mohan were present.