Live
- Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
- Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track
- Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat
- Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion
- Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman
- Tirupati: SPMVV partners with TeamLease EdTech to bridge skill gap
- Education Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister inaugurate classrooms
- Teacher's Day
Just In
Paddy nurseries dry up as rains play truant
Farmers are losing hopes in kharif season owing to prolonged dry spell
Srikakulam: Survival of paddy nurseries has become difficult in upland and rain-fed areas in the district due to prolonged dry spell. During the current kharif season, all the 30 mandals in the district have witnessed deficit rainfall. As per statistics provided by the planning department officials, till September 1, 489.61 mm rainfall was reported in the district as against the normal rainfall of 514.46 mm with overall deficit being 24.85 mm.
In Kaviti, Kanchili, Itchapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Mandasa, Tekkali and other mandals paddy transplantation works would normally be over during current kharif season by end of July every year but this year due to dry spell water is not available for paddy nurseries. As a result, farmers in the upland and rain-depended areas have lost their hopes on paddy cultivation this year.