Paddy nurseries dry up as rains play truant

Paddy nurseries dry up as rains play truant
Farmers are losing hopes in kharif season owing to prolonged dry spell

Srikakulam: Survival of paddy nurseries has become difficult in upland and rain-fed areas in the district due to prolonged dry spell. During the current kharif season, all the 30 mandals in the district have witnessed deficit rainfall. As per statistics provided by the planning department officials, till September 1, 489.61 mm rainfall was reported in the district as against the normal rainfall of 514.46 mm with overall deficit being 24.85 mm.

In Kaviti, Kanchili, Itchapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Mandasa, Tekkali and other mandals paddy transplantation works would normally be over during current kharif season by end of July every year but this year due to dry spell water is not available for paddy nurseries. As a result, farmers in the upland and rain-depended areas have lost their hopes on paddy cultivation this year.

