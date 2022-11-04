Paddy ready for harvest in Krishna and NTR dists

Vijayawada (NTR District): With farmers getting ready to harvest paddy this Kharif, the agricultural officials are expecting good paddy yield in both Krishna and NTR districts during this Kharif season and making arrangements for paddy procurement. In Krishna district alone, the authorities are expecting 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy yield from Krishna district and 2.8 lakh metric tonnes from NTR district for this Kharif. The authorities have set a target to procure 5.6 lakh metric tonnes in Krishna and 1.40 lakh metric tonnes in NTR district.

The district authorities concerned would procure paddy through 423 Rythu Bharosa Kendras - 353 RBKs in Krishna and 170 RBKs in NTR district. The government has fixed a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,060 per quintal for 'A' grade quality and Rs 2,040 for common grade paddy, with the condition that the moisture content must be below 17%. The procurement would commence from November second week.

On the other hand, about 156 millers are engaged (140 in Krishna and 16 in NTR district) to take paddy that is sold at Rythu Bharosa Centres.

Meanwhile, farmers alleged that they are not getting the amount on time after selling their yield through RBKs, even though their land is registered on e-crop and have all valid documents including bank account and Aadhar linked mobile number.

As per the guidelines, amount should be paid to the farmers within 21 days. But the amount is not getting credited into their accounts even after six months after selling their yield. The farmers said that it's becoming impossible for them to get investment for their next cultivation since the government is not paying the amount to them in time. They requested the authorities concerned and the government to pay the amount on time this time.

During last Kharif and Rabi, amount was credited into farmers' accounts one to three months after paddy procurement. Last year, the authorities procured around 5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the both districts and about Rs 1,700 crore was paid to 1,15,000 farmers.

A Yedukondalu, a farmer from Pedana of Krishna district, said that last Kharif he cultivated paddy in seven acres and didn't receive amount on time. After appealing to the authorities for many times, after six months the amount was credited in his account, he informed.

Another farmer Nageswara Rao of Machilipatnam said that he had to sell his yield to others for instant cash since he wont be getting money if he sell to RBK.

However, Krishna district civil supply district manager Sridhar said that total amount was paid to all farmers and no farmer was left. Speaking to The Hans India, he said that as per the instructions they are taking all measures to procure paddy from farmers. NTR district civil supply manager Siva Rama Murthy said that they are giving the amount to farmers within 21 days of procuring their crop. Sometimes it may be delayed due to technical glitches, but the amount will be credited within 75 days, he asserted.