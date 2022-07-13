Paddy sowing activity picks up in Guntur district

Guntur: Paddy sowing activity picked up in Krishna western delta region of Tenali division in Guntur district due to incessant rains for the past four days. So far paddy sown in over one lakh hectares. Rains helped farmers for ploughing the soil and sowing paddy seeds for Kharif.

The agriculture department is supplying seeds, pesticides and fertilisers through Rytu Bharosa Kendras. Similarly, cotton was sown in over 1.5 lakh hectares in the district so far and cotton sowing activity is expected to pick up further in the days to come.

Due to pest attack, chilli farmers had suffered heavy losses during the last season. The farmers, who suffered loss due to crop damage during the last season, have shifted to cotton during Kharif. Chilli farmers are preparing seedbeds for chilli gardens.

Similarly, turmeric was sown in 10,000 hectares.

The irrigation department is releasing the water from Krishna river head regulator into canal.

The officials of the agriculture department informed that the incessant rains during the last four days are useful to agriculture and horticulture crops. The agriculture department is supplying seeds and fertilizers and extending necessary cooperation to the farmers.