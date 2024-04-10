Paderu: Man carries son’s body for 8 km

Paderu (ASR District): Sara Kottayya and Sita, a tribal couple along with their two children went to work in a brick kiln in the Kolluru area of Guntur district two months ago from Chinnakonala village on the hilltop of Rompilly panchayat of ASR district.

The second child Eswar is 3-years-old and on Monday fell ill and was taken to a private hospital where he is passed away. According to their tradition, tribals should bury the child in their native village. So, the management of the brick kiln sent them in an ambulance.

However, they were dropped from the ambulance in the middle of the night at Vanija village, which is 8 km away from Chinna Konala village.

With this, Sara Kottayya, who had no other chance to take the body to his native village, carried his 3-year-old across two hills for a distance of eight km. They reached the village in the morning and buried the body. CPM leaders K Govinda Rao, Konaparthi Simhachalam and S Nagulu stated that hundreds of tribal families are migrating to distant areas for employment due to lack of basic infrastructure in tribal villages.

They said that if ITDA employs tribal families, there will be no such plight. They criticised the authorities for not responding to many requests to lay roads in hilly villages.