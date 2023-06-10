Live
Paderu: Resolve every petitionreceived at Spandana, Collector Sumit Kumar tells officials
Paderu (ASR district): District Collector Sumit Kumar directed the officials that every complaint received in Spandana should be resolved.
Speaking at the Spandana programme held at ITDA conference hall here on Friday, the Collector said that an inquiry officer should be appointed for every complaint received from the public and the details of the remedial measures taken after the inquiry should be informed to the applicant. If the complaint is not resolved, the reasons should also be given.
Every employee must register attendance through the facial recognition app. He clarified that salaries should be drawn only based on facial recognition attendance. As many as 139 complaints were received during the Spandana.
Ganjai Malleswara Rao, an ST Valmiki tribe man from Ontipaka village, Rangashila panchayat, Hukumpet mandal, lamented that even though he has been applying for a house for 10 years, house was not grtanted him till date. The villagers of Kotta Boya of Koyyur mandal, Nallagondu Panchayat have applied to provide electricity to their village. The villagers of Edelagonda submitted an application demanding a road and school.