Paderu: Woman Maoist, 34 militia members surrender to cops

Paderu (ASR District): CPI (Maoist) Pedabayalu Area Committee member Killo Indu alias Gemmeli Bharati of Korukonda Dalam (Platoon) along with 34 armed militia members surrendered before Alluri District Superintendent of Police S Sathish Kumar at his office in Paderu on Wednesday. The 198 Battalion (CRPF) Commandant Noval Kishore Chaudhary and 234 Battalion (CRPF) Commandant AD Rajesh Tiwari were also present.

Since 2017 Bharati has been actively working with Sudheer team of the Pedabayalu Area Committee and committed many offenses like the murders of innocent tribals in the guise of police informers, conducting famine raids on their houses, exchange of fire, blasting against police, etc., and the state government has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her, said SP Sathish Kumar.

The remaining 30 armed militia members include Pangi Nagesh, Potrangi Prasad, Boribori Krishna Rao, Lakshmaiah, Golluri Sundar Rao, Korra Apparao, Korra Seetu, Veeranna, and others. All these persons belong to the interior and Maoist-affected tribal villages like Jadiguda, Gabbaramamidi, Malasithakota, Injari, Gajjedu, Dabalapahad, Chikatipalli, Gajulamamidi, Rollagedda. All of them worked for Maoist party due to fear of them. Many of them moved along with the Maoist party, laid an ambush, and planted landmines to eliminate police parties in combing operations. They resorted to violence by setting fire to road laying machinery and killing innocent tribal people in Praja Courts in the guise of police informers. Some of the militia members resorted to arson of public and private properties, attending Maoist meetings and rallies, conveying the police movement to the Maoist party from time to time, doing sentry and patrolling duties to safeguard and also providing food & logistics to them. The 6 man pack sets, 5 chargers, one country-made air-pistol, 5 kg of landmine, 5 kgs Cortex, 3 Claymore mines (each 2 KGs), one bundle of safety fuse, 100 meters electrical wire, power supply adaptor, olive green uniform, cloth bundle, and other material was handed over to police. Intensive police awareness campaigns like distributing medicines in medical camps, and distribution of seeds and saplings through the Parivarthana programme were conducted. SP Sathish Kumar clarified that they had the list of all Maoists, who are involved in unlawful activities and assured that those who surrender voluntarily would be safe and they will get employment assistance also.