Padmasalis celebrate Kartika Vanasamaradhana

Ongole: The Padmasali community people from Ongole and nearby villages came together to meet and greet, participate in the Damodara Vratam, and discuss the service programmes to be taken up in the future, under the leadership of the Ongole Town Bhakta Markandeya Padmasali Bahuttama Sangham committee, at the Karthikamasa Vanasamaradhana Programme at Sri Vemuri Lakshmana Kalyanamandapam here on Sunday. The Sangham leaders Kavartapu Balakrishnarao, Guddanti Lakshminarayana, Goli Tirupati Rao, Tatikonda Vijaykanth, Macharla Subrahmanyam, Tatikonda Pavan Kumar, and others explained the rich heritage of Padmasalis, their cultural significance, the sacrifices of women and members of weavers’ families, and their service to society.

They discussed plans to strengthen the community, extend a helping hand to members, support the younger generations, and called for coming together to meet the community’s needs, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The senior leaders came forward to pass on the baton of leadership, groom the youngsters to lead the Sangham in the coming years, and asked the members to register on the app designed to support the community. The Padmasali community people from Chimakurthy, Eethamukkala, Ulichi, Ammanabrolu,Singarayakonda, and other villages around the town extended their support to the Sangham and shared a delicious meal after the programme.