- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
- Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
Padmavathi Pariyanotsavam from May 17 to 19
Tirumala : The three-day annual festival of Sri Padmavathi Srinivasa Parinayotsavam will be celebrated in Tirumala from May 17 to 19.
The celestial wedding of Sridevi, Bhudevi and Srinivasa is performed with great pomp at the Parinayotsava Mandapam in the Narayangiri Gardens every year.
In this three-day event, Sri Malayappa Swamy is worshipped on Gajavahanam on the first day, Aswa Vahanam on the second day and on Garuda Vahanam on the last day.
TTD has cancelled Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara sevas on these three days.
According to Puranas, about 5,000 years ago that is in the early days of Kali Yuga, Sri Maha Vishnu came to earth as Sri Venkateswara from Vaikunta.
TTD organises the Padmavathi Parinayotsavam for three days, one day before and one day after every Vaisakha Shuddha Dashami Tithi in Narayanagiri Gardens at Tirumala.