Padmavathi Pariyanotsavam from May 17 to 19

Tirumala : The three-day annual festival of Sri Padmavathi Srinivasa Parinayotsavam will be celebrated in Tirumala from May 17 to 19.

The celestial wedding of Sridevi, Bhudevi and Srinivasa is performed with great pomp at the Parinayotsava Mandapam in the Narayangiri Gardens every year.

In this three-day event, Sri Malayappa Swamy is worshipped on Gajavahanam on the first day, Aswa Vahanam on the second day and on Garuda Vahanam on the last day.



TTD has cancelled Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara sevas on these three days.

According to Puranas, about 5,000 years ago that is in the early days of Kali Yuga, Sri Maha Vishnu came to earth as Sri Venkateswara from Vaikunta.

TTD organises the Padmavathi Parinayotsavam for three days, one day before and one day after every Vaisakha Shuddha Dashami Tithi in Narayanagiri Gardens at Tirumala.

