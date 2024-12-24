Paediatricians raise alarm over spread of HFMD in Prakasam

•Disease caused by viruses from the Enterovirus family, mainly affects children under five years old, though older children and adults can also contract it

•Virus is spreads through multiple routes, including respiratory droplets, contact with fluid from blisters, and contaminated surfaces

•Doctors stress that regular hand washing is crucial, mainly before meals and after using the restroom

Ongole: In recent months, the Prakasam district has seen a notable increase in cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) among young children. According to data from Aster Ramesh Hospitals in Ongole, approximately 10 per cent of paediatric outpatients were found with HFMD symptoms over the past three months.

The disease, caused by viruses from the Enterovirus family, primarily affects children under five years old, though older children and adults can also contract it. Parents should be vigilant for early symptoms, typically with fever, sore throat, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Dr M Priyanka, a paediatrician at Aster Ramesh Hospitals in Ongole explained that within a day or two of the disease contraction, distinctive signs emerge, including painful sores inside the mouth and a characteristic rash on the hands, feet, and sometimes the buttocks or thighs.

The virus spreads through multiple routes, including respiratory droplets, contact with fluid from blisters, and contaminated surfaces. While there is no vaccine available, prevention is possible through simple hygiene measures.

Dr Priyanka said that while HFMD might sound alarming to parents, it’s important to under-stand that it’s a common viral illness that rarely leads to serious complications. She said that most cases she has seen have been successfully treated on an outpatient basis with good outcomes.

While most cases resolve within a week, medical professionals advise parents to watch for signs of dehydration, particularly when mouth sores make drinking difficult.

Dr Priyanka advises that if symptoms worsen or dehydration becomes a concern, parents should seek prompt medical attention. She emphasised that regular hand washing is crucial, especially before meals and after using the restroom.

She recommended keeping infected children at home during the contagious period and regularly cleaning shared surfaces and toys.