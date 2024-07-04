Palabhishekam performed to Naidu, Pawan

Narasaraopet : Differently abled persons performed Palabhishekam to the portraits of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vinukonda on Wednesday in the backdrop of hike of pensions to the differently abled to Rs 6,000. They thanked them for keeping up the election promise. They raised slogans in favour of Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and expressed confidence that development is possible with the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance government in the state.

Differently abled persons Patan Basha and Pallapapu Sivanaga Raju were present.