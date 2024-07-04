Live
- Rinku Ghosh’s happiness mantra is to live a ‘peaceful, satisfying life’
- Skincare tips for newborn kids
- Taskin overslept in match against India; was dropped
- Satwik-Chirag eyeing medal at Paris Olympics
- Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel
- 38th Sailing Week kicks off with a spectacular show
- Indo-Pak match on March 1 in Lahore
- Vondrousova 1st champion out in 1st round since 1994
- Congress leader K Keshava Rao to quit MP post
- Felicitation at Wankhede: WC champs to take part in open bus road show
Just In
Palabhishekam performed to Naidu, Pawan
Highlights
Differently abled persons performed Palabhishekam to the portraits of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vinukonda on Wednesday in the backdrop of hike of pensions to the differently abled to Rs 6,000.
Narasaraopet : Differently abled persons performed Palabhishekam to the portraits of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vinukonda on Wednesday in the backdrop of hike of pensions to the differently abled to Rs 6,000. They thanked them for keeping up the election promise. They raised slogans in favour of Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and expressed confidence that development is possible with the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance government in the state.
Differently abled persons Patan Basha and Pallapapu Sivanaga Raju were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS