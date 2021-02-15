Pall of gloom descends on Balaji Nagar in Madanapalli

Madanapalli (Chittoor district): A pall of gloom descended on Balaji Nagar locality in Madanapalli town following the tragic death of 12 members of a four families, who met with a gory accident in Veldurthi in Kurnool district in the early hours of Sunday.

The four families including three brothers and a sister and their children and relatives, who set out in a tempo traveller on a pilgrimage to Azmeer, Rajasthan from their homes in Balaji colony in the town, amidst boisterous relatives and friends gathered to give them a warm send off at about 9 last night have no slightest inkling of the calamity awaiting for them on the highway, 290 km away from their home town, while the 12 who died did know they are on the journey of no return.

After the tragic death of 12 members of the four families reached the town, relatives, friends and neighbours gathered in the colony waiting for the arrival of the bodies which were on the way, when reports last came in, adding to the grim environment which was palpable in the locality.

Among the three brothers, Dasthagiri and Rafi were scrap collectors while Jafferwali was working as a welder well known in the locality and had many friends and relatives. Native of Gurramkonda near Madanapalli they were forced to migrate, after the untimely death of their father Imam when they were young, 20 years back along with their mother in search of a green pasture and settled in Madanapalli.

Sadly all the elders of the four families perished in the gruesome accident while luckily four who are children below 12 survived in the ghastly mishap that claimed 14 lives including the two drivers.

Dasthagiri,50, his mother Shaik Nowjirabi,65, his wife Shaik Amma Zan,35, his daughters Shaik Shamirin,16 and Shaik Amarin,15 died in the mishap.

His brother Rafi,36, his wife Shaik Masthanai,32 also lost their lives in the accident.

Third brother Jaffer Vali, 30, his wife Shaik Roshini and their one-year old child Shaik Mohammed Rihana also among the dead. Their sister Shaik Jowjiya,34 and her mother in-law Shain Ameer Jan,63 also died, The remaining two Naseer,55, owner-cum-driver of the vehicle and Shaik Shafi,38, another driver also died in the accident which created flutter in the state.