Palla Srinivasa Rao Appointed as President of AP TDP
In a significant development, Palla Srinivasa Rao has been appointed as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party by Chief Minister and TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The official announcement was made today (Friday), following a meeting between Palla Srinivasa Rao and Chandrababu.
The decision to appoint Palla Srinivasa Rao as the TDP President comes after his resounding victory in the recent AP general election, where he defeated YSRCP candidate Gudivada Amarnath by a staggering margin of 95,235 votes. Palla's success in the election played a crucial role in his selection for the prestigious position within the party.
Previously, Atchennaidu had been serving as the President of the AP TDP, but following his appointment as a minister, Chandrababu decided to appoint a new leader to the position. Palla Srinivasa Rao, belonging to the BC-Yadava group, was chosen for the role, much to the delight of the TDP cadre who have been congratulating him on his new appointment.