Palla Srinivasa Rao Takes Charge as TDP State President

In a special ceremony held at the TDP party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Palla Srinivas officially took charge as the state president of the party. The acceptance program was attended by TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and other party leaders who offered their best wishes to Palla Srinivas.



Palla Srinivas, who previously served as the President of the Visakhapatnam Parliament Party, was appointed by TDP National President Chandrababu on June 16. Having emerged victorious in the AP Assembly election from Gajuwaka Constituency by a significant margin, Palla Srinivasa Rao's appointment as the state president was seen as a well-deserved recognition of his dedicated service to the party.

Several senior TDP leaders praised Palla Srinivas for his leadership qualities and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the party in the state. With his new role as the state president, Palla Srinivas is expected to bring fresh energy and direction to the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.