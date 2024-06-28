  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Palla Srinivasa Rao Takes Charge as TDP State President

Palla Srinivasa Rao Takes Charge as TDP State President
x
Highlights

In a special ceremony held at the TDP party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Palla Srinivas officially took charge as the state president of the party.

In a special ceremony held at the TDP party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Palla Srinivas officially took charge as the state president of the party. The acceptance program was attended by TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and other party leaders who offered their best wishes to Palla Srinivas.

Palla Srinivas, who previously served as the President of the Visakhapatnam Parliament Party, was appointed by TDP National President Chandrababu on June 16. Having emerged victorious in the AP Assembly election from Gajuwaka Constituency by a significant margin, Palla Srinivasa Rao's appointment as the state president was seen as a well-deserved recognition of his dedicated service to the party.

Several senior TDP leaders praised Palla Srinivas for his leadership qualities and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the party in the state. With his new role as the state president, Palla Srinivas is expected to bring fresh energy and direction to the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X