Palla takes charge as TDP AP chief, vows to stand by cadre

Vijayawada : Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao assumed office as TDP state president at party office in Mangalagiri on Friday. Party national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh congratulated him on the occasion.

Addressing the party workers after assuming office, he said that he will uphold the trust placed in him and his main duty is to provide proper recognition to the activists and make them part of the government.

He said that he will proceed by coordinating the party and the government. He said that he would work hard to bring the party to power with the same majority in the next election after five years. Stating that that he will strive to get politically motivated cases foisted against the TDP leaders during the previous YSRCP government lifted, assured that he will stand by the party cadre.

Congratulating him, party national president Chandrababu hoped that the party would achieve many more successes and become stronger under competent leadership of Srinivas. Many legislators and party leaders congratulated him on the occasion.

