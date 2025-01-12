Palle panduga celebrated with gaiety at Paritala

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health and NTR district in-charge minister Satya Kumar Yadav attended the “Palle Panduga” programme as the chief guest for organised by the NTR district administration at Paritala village of Kanchikacharla mandal, NTR district on Saturday to mark the Sankranti festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Kumar said that the Central government had sanctioned Rs 4,500 crore to Andhra Pradesh under the MNREGS to take up the works and provide livelihood to the rural people. The minister along with the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, district collector G Lakshmisha, Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya laid foundation for the development works.

Palla panduga programme was celebrated with gaiety in the village with ground breaking ceremony for development works and inauguration of CC roads and cattle shed in Paritala

He said the Union government is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission to supply potable drinking water to the people in rural areas. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the district administration identified the development works by conducting Grama Sabhas in all villages on August 23. He assured the villagers that a railway station will be constructed in Paritala village logistic hub will be developed in Ibrahimpatnam mandal. NTR district collector G Lakshmisha said developmental works will be taken up with MNREGS works at Paritala village.

Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya, local officials and peoples representatives, villagers attended the Palle Panduga programme. Minister, MP and officials inaugurated the CC roads and cattle sheds (Gokulams) in the village.