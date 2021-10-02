Palnadu in Guntur to get ESI Hospital

Guntur: The Central government has given nod for construction of an ESI hospital at Palnadu in the district on the initiative of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narsimha Rao.

Narasimha on Friday met Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi and requested him to take steps to construct an ESI Hospital in Palnadu region of Guntur district.

He explained the need to construct the ESI Hospital for the workers working in the mines and private sector. It may be mentioned here that the Central government has sanctioned seven ESI Hospitals for Andhra Pradesh. The Rajya Sabha member requested the Union minister to sanction one ESI Hospital for Palnadu region.

Responding to his request, the Union Minister directed the officials to take steps to allot site for the construction of ESI Hospital in Palnadu region. Construction of ESI Hospital in Palnadu region is useful to the workers of various factories. Due to lack sufficient medical facilities, the residents are coming to GGH in Guntur city. If the ESI Hospital and Medical College which is under construction at Piduguralla will come into operation, the people of Palnadu region will get better medical services.

GVL Narasimha Rao took initiative to sanction ESI Hospital for his native place of backward Palnadu region. He took steps for the development of railway stations in Guntur and Plandu region.