Pancha karma technicians course launched

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav expressed his pride in the growing recognition of Indian Ayurvedic medicine, especially as other countries seek it out, while noting that, unfortunately, there is a tendency to focus on Unani medicine within the country.

He highlighted that many hospitals in the state are offering Ayurvedic treatments comparable to those found in Kerala. Yadav spoke at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Snigdha Ayurvedic Hospital held in Pothuru near Guntur city on Monday. During the event, he inaugurated a course for pancha karma technicians.

MLAs B Ramanjaneyulu, Md Naseer Ahmed, BJP state spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana, founder and chief physician of the Snigdha Group of Ayurvedic Hospitals, Dr K Sivarama Gopalan, and managing trustee of the Snigdha Ayurvedic Foundation Dr K Chaitanya were present.