Panchakarla Ramesh meets Pawan, says will join Jana Sena on July 20

Panchakarla Ramesh Babu has met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and subsequently announced his decision to join the Janasena party on the 20th of this month. Speaking to the media, Ramesh Babu expressed his willingness to work as a common worker in the party and stated that he would effectively handle any responsibility assigned to him by Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan acknowledged Ramesh Babu's experience and mentioned that the party would make use of it.

Ramesh Babu explained that he left the YCP because his self-esteem was damaged. He alleged that there is a lack of accessibility in the YCP, even for district presidents to meet Chief Minister Jagan. Ramesh Babu stated that he does not believe Jagan will announce another candidate's name for the next election while there is a sitting MLA. He also mentioned that he has no differences with YV Subba Reddy.

Ramesh Babu, belonging to the Kapu community in Visakha district, entered politics before the 2009 elections through his involvement in a port-based business. He initially contested from Pendurthi on behalf of Praja Rajyam, a party established by Chiranjeevi, and won. After the merger of Praja Rajyam with Congress, he continued as a Congress MLA but later joined the TDP before the 2014 elections. In the 2019 assembly elections, he was defeated by the sitting MLA Ramanamurthy Raju. Ramesh Babu resigned from the post of TDP Rural District President, taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the district and joined the YSRCP and was appointed as the district president.