Panchamukha view & six promises

N Tulasi Reddy
APCC unveils district election strategy

Vempalli (Kadapa district): APCC Media Chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy revealed key election strategies, addressing various aspects, here on Monday. He said Panchamukha views and six promises will be followed.

The Panchamukha views are - critique of the BJP-led Central government’s performance, highlighting failures to the public; evaluation of the efficacy of the YSRCP government’s initiatives; review of the progress made under previous Congress administrations in development and welfare programmes; speculation on potential actions if Congress assumes power; and organisational strengthening of the party.

The six promises, he mentioned were waiver of agricultural loans up to Rs 3 lakh; subsidies for LPG cylinders capped at Rs 500; financial aid of Rs 6,000 per month to destitute families; implementation of special status; completion of steel plant, Polavaram and solving all the unresolved issues mentioned in the Partition Act; implementation of Bundelkhand type development package for Rayalaseema, and Uttarandhra; and implementation of guarantee schemes like in Karnataka and Telangana States.

