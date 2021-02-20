Panchayat Polls : Alleged distribution of Tirumala laddus to voters creates flutter

Tirupati: The distribution of prasadams in a cover allegedly containing Tirumala laddus, the most sought after prasadam in the poll-bound Thondavada village in Chandragiri mandal, near here on Friday created flutter.

The photos of the distribution of the covers reportedly containing the laddu prasadams to voters went viral on social media.

Interestingly, it was seen from the images on the social media that youth were distributing the prasadam covers brought in a PDS distribution vehicle recently launched by the government with much fanfare for providing the essentials at the doorstep of the poor.

Sources said that the distribution of prasdams apparently to woo the voters in Thodavada panchayat which is going to polls in the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections scheduled on 21st of this month came to light when a youth gave it to a person who was none other than one of the contesting candidate who objected to it leading to an altercation revealing the distribution of the alleged prasadam through government machinery i.e. PDS van.

Chandragiri tahsildar Venkateswar said that a complaint was received alleging distribution of prasadam to voters to lure them. However, It was not known whether the alleged distribution of prasadam was in Thonda alone or in other Panchayats where hectic campaign is on for the four phase polling.