Panchayats have developed only after NDA came to power: Anitha

Anakapalli: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that it is only after the NDA government came to power the gram panchayats are witnessing development in the state.

Visiting Payakaraopeta here on Wednesday as part of the ‘Suparipalanalo tholi adugu’ campaign, the home minister reiterated that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to allocate funds to gram panchayats where they did not have money even to buy bleaching powders. “It took five years for the YSRCP government to increase pensions by Rs 1,000 per beneficiary. But the NDA government did it in a year. Next, free bus service will be provided to women across the state from August 15. Once the toy industry is set up in Payakaraopeta, 25,000 women will be employed,” she assured.

Further, the home minister inaugurated newly-constructed CC roads built at a cost Rs 16 lakh in the constituency.

Criticising the previous government, Anitha criticised that Jagan lacks humanity.

“It is very unfortunate that Jagan could not correct his party men’s attitude towards women. It is unacceptable to see how they make offensive remarks against MLA V Prashanthi Reddy,” Anitha said, referring to former MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s derogatory comments against the Kovur MLA. She said that Prasanna Kumar Reddy has to face the consequences.

Coming down heavily on the former chief minister, Anitha said, “It is shocking how Jagan is giving confidence to rowdy-sheeters, gamblers and murderers.”

Interacting with handloom artisans, the home minister told them that the state government is working towards bringing national recognition to AP handlooms.

At Satyavaram village, a physically-challenged person S Anand appealed to the home minister to extend support to him as he lost both the legs. Responding to him, she assured to provide a tri-motor cycle.