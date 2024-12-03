Panel for close watch on port activities

Vijayawada: The cabinet sub-committee consisting of Ministers Nadendla Manohar, K Atchannaidu, and Satya Kumar held a detailed meeting with the Director-General Vigilance, Enforcement DG, law and order IG, Civil Supplies ex officio secretary, civil supplies corporation MD, Maritime board CEO, Kakinada port officials among others to discuss the situation in Kakinada port which had become a den for smuggling PDS rice to African countries.

It was decided that close monitoring of commercial vehicles at Kakinada port was required. The sub-committee was of the opinion that stringent action should be initiated against all the 28 companies involved in booking ‘Stella’ ship to export PDS rice illegally. The committee also took serious note of the existence of sortex machines in five warehouses in Kakinada port. The committee felt that the government should probe how such equipment was installed in the port premises and legal action should be initiated against those who were responsible for it. All these details have been submitted to the Chief Secretary and will be discussed during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.