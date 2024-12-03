  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Panel for close watch on port activities

Panel for close watch on port activities
x

Members of Cabinet Sub-Committee Nadendla Manohar and K Atchannaidu holding a meeting with officials at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday

Highlights

The cabinet sub-committee consisting of Ministers Nadendla Manohar, K Atchannaidu, and Satya Kumar held a detailed meeting with the Director-General Vigilance, Enforcement DG

Vijayawada: The cabinet sub-committee consisting of Ministers Nadendla Manohar, K Atchannaidu, and Satya Kumar held a detailed meeting with the Director-General Vigilance, Enforcement DG, law and order IG, Civil Supplies ex officio secretary, civil supplies corporation MD, Maritime board CEO, Kakinada port officials among others to discuss the situation in Kakinada port which had become a den for smuggling PDS rice to African countries.

It was decided that close monitoring of commercial vehicles at Kakinada port was required. The sub-committee was of the opinion that stringent action should be initiated against all the 28 companies involved in booking ‘Stella’ ship to export PDS rice illegally. The committee also took serious note of the existence of sortex machines in five warehouses in Kakinada port. The committee felt that the government should probe how such equipment was installed in the port premises and legal action should be initiated against those who were responsible for it. All these details have been submitted to the Chief Secretary and will be discussed during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick