Panel formed for Sri Kamakshitai Ammavari Brahmotsavam

The State Endowments Department has issued orders to form a new service committee for the Sri Kamakshitai Ammavari temple in Jonnavada Kshetram, Buchireddipalem Mandal, Nellore District.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has formed the temple committee with the support of State Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for the annual Brahmotsavam to be held in Jonnavada Kshetram from May 17 to 27.

Thiruvur Ashok Reddy, Kanaparthi Nagendra, Nakkala Sivakrishna Thiruvaipathi Nandakumar, Mungara Sudhakar, Shashi Shekhar Sharma (priest), Palur Chamundeshwari, Kollapudi Sarada, Pennathur Sumalatha, Gandrakota Ramadevi, Jonnalagadda Varalakshmi, and Immadisetty Soujanya Lakshmi were elected to this committee