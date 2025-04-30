Live
- Osmania University: Hostels and Mess Shut for Summer Vacation
- Amazon Launches Its Fastest Kindle Paperwhite in India
- Best Online Casinos [2025]: TOP 14 Trusted AUS Casinos - May Update
- Deadly Fire At Kolkata Hotel Claims 14 Lives, Investigation Underway
- Rayadurgam is a promising industrial hub: Govt. Whip
- Telangana SSC Results 2025 to Be Announced Today at 1 PM
- Special focus on grave and POCSO cases
- Vande Bharat Express to Run Between Bengaluru and Belagavi Soon
- Devotees donate over Rs 3.61 cr to Srisailam temple
- Collector reviews city sanitation measures
Panel formed for Sri Kamakshitai Ammavari Brahmotsavam
Highlights
The State Endowments Department has issued orders to form a new service committee for the Sri Kamakshitai Ammavari temple in Jonnavada Kshetram
The State Endowments Department has issued orders to form a new service committee for the Sri Kamakshitai Ammavari temple in Jonnavada Kshetram, Buchireddipalem Mandal, Nellore District.
Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has formed the temple committee with the support of State Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for the annual Brahmotsavam to be held in Jonnavada Kshetram from May 17 to 27.
Thiruvur Ashok Reddy, Kanaparthi Nagendra, Nakkala Sivakrishna Thiruvaipathi Nandakumar, Mungara Sudhakar, Shashi Shekhar Sharma (priest), Palur Chamundeshwari, Kollapudi Sarada, Pennathur Sumalatha, Gandrakota Ramadevi, Jonnalagadda Varalakshmi, and Immadisetty Soujanya Lakshmi were elected to this committee
Next Story