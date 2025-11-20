Panel formed to make NTR dist free from bonded labour

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha announced that a District-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee have been constituted to completely eradicate forced labour practices in the district.

Addressing a meeting on the elimination of forced labour at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he said the administration is determined to make the district free from bonded and forced labour by enforcing strict measures. The collector would serve as the Chairperson and the joint collector as the Convener of the committee. The Deputy Commissioner of the Labour Department would act as the Nodal Officer.

The committee comprises of Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, District Panchayat Officer, PD–DRDA, PD–DWAMA, Lead Bank Manager, representatives from the District Legal Services Authority and Police Department, two social workers, and three members from SC/ST communities, he said.

The collector explainedthat the committee would identify victims of forced labour across villages and towns, submit reports for immediate action against offenders, and recommend rehabilitation measures for the victims.

It would also assist victims facing debt recovery cases and ensure strict implementation of the Prohibition of Forced Labour Act, he said.

Nodal Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Labour G Dhanalakshmi, Social Welfare Deputy Director Ramadevi, DRDA PD Nanchara Rao, DPO Lavanya Kumari, District Lead Bank Manager Priyanka, and NGO representatives Dr Kirti, Ramadevi, and others participated in the programme.