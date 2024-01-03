  • Menu
Panyam YSRCP MLA inaugurates street market at Kallur

Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurated of the newly established Street Market by Kurnool...

Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurated of the newly established Street Market by Kurnool City Municipal Corporation at Kallur Urban near ITC Circle today in Panyam Constituency.

The event was attended by City Mayor B Y Ramaiah, Commissioner Bhargav Teja, numerous corporators, leaders of YSR Congress Party, activists, concerned officials, and others.

X