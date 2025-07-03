Papikondalu boat trips halted as Godavari rises

Paderu (ASR District): The Water Resources Department has temporarily suspended the popular Papikondalu tours and boat trips from Devipatnam from Wednesday, due to the rising water levels in the Godavari River.

Officials said the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of tourists and pilgrims, as the river has been swelling following three consecutive days of heavy rainfall. Floodwater is currently flowing over the R&B road between Dandangi and D Ravilanka villages in Devipatnam mandal, disrupting access to the Goddess Gandi Pochamma temple.

Widespread rains in the areas surrounding the Polavaram Project and heavy inflows from upstream river catchment regions have further contributed to the water rise. By Wednesday afternoon, the water level at the Polavaram project spillway had reached 27.16 meters, according to officials.

Meanwhile, visitors have been flocking to the picturesque Godavari-Sabari confluence at Kunavaram. The Godavari River, which originates in Nashik, Maharashtra, meets its tributary Sabari flowing from the Sinkaram hill ranges in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha at this point in the Alluri district.

A unique phenomenon occurs at this confluence: although both rivers flow together for nearly a kilometre, their waters appear distinctly separate, the Godavari in a bluish hue and the Sabari’s in reddish tones. This natural spectacle is especially visible during the early days of the monsoon season, attracting curious onlookers from nearby areas.