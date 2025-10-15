Parakamani theft case back under scanner as CID steps in

Tirumala: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has reopened the high-profile Parakamani theft case at the Srivari temple in Tirumala, following stern criticism from the AP High Court over the prolonged inaction on its earlier directives.

A special CID team headed by director general Ravi Shankar Ayyanar visited the temple’s Parakamani (the counting centre for devotees’ offerings) on Tuesday and began a fresh round of evidence collection. Investigators seized crucial documents, including files from the Tirumala I Town police station, Lok Adalat records, and resolutions passed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board concerning the theft.

Briefing the media, Ayyanar said the CID was acting strictly in accordance with the High Court’s orders. “We have taken custody of all related documents, CCTV footage, and TTD board resolutions. The collected material will be presented to the High Court in a sealed cover,” he stated.

The intensified inquiry comes after the court, led by Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in implementing its September 16 order. The bench questioned why the CID had waited until October 8 to seek a modification of the directive instead of acting promptly.

The case first surfaced in March 2023 when an employee of Jeeyar Mutt, C Ravi Kumar, was caught stealing about $ 920 from the Parakamani. However, later CCTV footage uncovered that the theft was much larger, allegedly involving foreign currency worth over 11,300 dollars hidden in his clothing during a separate incident in April 2023.

Initially, the case was closed following a Lok Adalat settlement in September 2023, under which Ravi Kumar reportedly agreed to surrender seven of his properties, valued at approximately Rs 40 crore, to the TTD.

The board accepted the settlement and dropped the case, but a public petitioner challenged this move in the High Court, alleging that the compromise was irregular and that a full investigation had been bypassed.

Responding to the court’s directions, the CID has now seized all case-related materials, including those from the Lok Adalat. The agency had earlier also requested permission for a senior officer to oversee the seizure process, citing the absence of an Inspector General in the department. Meanwhile, TTD Trust Board member and BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy met Ayyanar on Tuesday and submitted documents and CCTV clips that he said could shed more light on the theft. He urged the CID to carry out an impartial investigation and ensure accountability at all levels.

“We have faith in the police and the judicial system. Those involved in looting Lord Venkateswara’s wealth, whether they planned it or benefited from it, will soon face justice. This will be a victory for the devotees, Bhanu Prakash said.

TTD board members allege that Ravi Kumar may have misappropriated foreign currency over a prolonged period, amassing properties worth more than Rs 100 crore. The CID has taken charge of all pertinent evidence and is expected to present a comprehensive report to the High Court soon.