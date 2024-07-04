Parents advised to provide education to children

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi urged parents to provide education to their children. Education is an inexhaustible resource that every parent can give to their children, she said.

She inspected the performance of government schools and Anganwadi centre at Ramanarsapuram of Buttaigudem mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said that development is possible only through education and every poor family should educate their children to come out of poverty. She went to the children’s classroom and enquired about the education provided to the children. Collector asked questions to students in the class. She also enquired about the mid-day meal scheme, school uniforms, distribution of free books, drinking water, etc., from the teachers.

The teachers were directed to be vigilant about the health of the students and to give high priority to the cleanliness of the school.

Later, collector interacted with the people of the village and received information from them about their problems regarding school, Anganwadi centre functioning, sanitation management, medical services and other issues.

She informed that the children should be educated and should not be allowed to become child labourers. Sanitation in the school was examined in this inspection.

Later, she inspected GTW Girls Ashram School in Rajanagaram village. The Collector ordered that steps should be taken to improve sanitation in the school. Toilets should be kept clean and hot food should be provided to the children regularly. Teachers and the school principal should provide education to the children so as to increase the pass percentage along with quality education.

ITDA PO Surya Teja, RDO K Addaiah, Mandal Tahsildars, Mandal Education Department officials accompanied the collector.