Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
Just In
Parents told to encourage kids to read books
Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu inaugurated the 23rd Guntur Book Festival set on the AL B.ED College premises here on...
Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu inaugurated the 23rd Guntur Book Festival set on the AL B.ED College premises here on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, MP said that reading books improves concentration and knowledge and urged parents to encourage children to read books instead of spending time with cell phones and watching TV channels.
He said expansive use of internet and watching social media are also reasons for decline in reading habits.
He congratulated Visalandhra Book House for conducting the book festival for the last 23 years to promote reading habit among people. The book festival will be conducted till December 31.
CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar and Guntur Mayor Manohar Naidu were present.