Parents told to encourage kids to read books

Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu inaugurated the 23rd Guntur Book Festival set on the AL B.ED College premises here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MP said that reading books improves concentration and knowledge and urged parents to encourage children to read books instead of spending time with cell phones and watching TV channels.

He said expansive use of internet and watching social media are also reasons for decline in reading habits.

He congratulated Visalandhra Book House for conducting the book festival for the last 23 years to promote reading habit among people. The book festival will be conducted till December 31.

CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar and Guntur Mayor Manohar Naidu were present.