Pariksha Pe Charcha: Participation mandatory for teachers, students

District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao directed all school principals, teachers, students of classes 6 to 10 and selected parents to mandatorily regis-ter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

He announced this during a Webex meeting on Friday with Deputy Educational Officers, Mandal Educational Officers and headmasters of primary, upper primary, and high schools.

The DSEO emphasised that teachers must record their at-tendance through the face-based Android app before 9:00 am, and student attendance must be updated online by 9:30 am. The last date for registration is January 14.

He also stressed on efficient implementation of the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme ensuring 100% student participation.

Following the guidelines issued by the Commissioner of School Education, teachers were instructed to update their details in the Teacher Information System (TIS). The DSEO highlighted the importance of eliminating school dropouts and child labour in school areas and ensuring every student’s profile is updated in the U-DISE database. Officials including DSEO office APO Suresh Raju, IT wing representative Sattibabu, DMH School Complex in-charge headmaster K Venkateswara Rao, School Complex secre-tary Paras Jagannadha Rao, CRMT Jayanti Shastri, and several principals participated in the Webex meeting.