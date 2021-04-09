Parishad polls largely incident-free in Kurnool

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has said that elections to 36 ZPTC and 484 MPTC posts are concluded peacefully without any untoward incidents in the district on Thursday. He along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli addressed media conference at the Collector's conference hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Veera Pandiyan said the Parishad elections were conducted to 36 ZPTC and 484 MPTC posts in 44 mandals. For franchising votes 1,785 polling centres have been set up. Of the total of 15,56,617 voters strength, 9,38,397 (4,82,741 male, 4,55,905 female and others 3) people have utilised their vote right. Upto the end of polling, the total percentage was registered to 60.28. Allagadda mandal has registered the highest vote percentage of 74.42 and the lowest of 40.94 percentage at Velugodu mandal, said the collector.

He further said that not even a single incident was reported at any of the polling centre. He thanked everyone for supporting to conclude the election in a peaceful manner. The counting process would start following the instructions of election commission. The ballot boxes have been preserved in strong rooms and strict three-fold police bando bust was arranged to monitor the strong rooms, the collector said.

Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said it is very happy that the entire polling process passed off in a peaceful manner. Three-fold security was set up at strong rooms. Even closed-circuit cameras were also set up. Police patrolling was also ordered during night hours to ensure no untoward incidents takes place in the district, stated the SP.