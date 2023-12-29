Paritala Sriram calls cadre to make Padayatra in Dharmavaram successful

Paritala Sriram, a TDP leader from Dharmavaram constituency, strongly criticized the behavior of the YSRCP government after they came to power. He pointed out issues such as land grabbing, sand looting, tree cutting, house demolition, and attacks on opposition party workers that have taken place in the constituency under the current government's rule.

During a meeting with the leaders of the 40 wards in Dharmavaram, Paritala Sriram questioned why the YCP government has not undertaken any significant development projects in the last four and a half years. He highlighted the lack of construction of basic infrastructure, such as cement canals and potholed roads, while hurriedly building CC roads in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Paritala Sriram urged the YCP leaders to address these development problems in Dharmavaram town. He also advised TDP workers to work towards the victory of TDP in Dharmavaram constituency and to actively participate in his upcoming padayatra. This padayatra aims to bring attention to the issues faced by the constituency and to hold the ruling party accountable for their actions.























