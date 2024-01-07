Paritala Sriram continues Padayatra in Dharmavaram on fourth day

Live
Just In
Highlights
On the fourth day of the Babu Surety - Bhavishayat ki Guarantee Praja Chaitanya Padayatra program in Dharmavaram town.
On the fourth day of the Babu Surety - Bhavishayat ki Guarantee Praja Chaitanya Padayatra program in Dharmavaram town. Paritala Sriram, along with other TDP leaders, is continuing the padayatra in the 9th ward, specifically at Sri Kanyaka Parameshwari Devasthanam, Lower Geri, Badesaheb Street.
The padayatra will cover all eight wards of the Dharmavaram Constituency, including Boya Street, Market Street, Dargah Street, Lonikota, Yadava Street, 16th Ward, and Varalakshmi Theater.
Meanwhile, the Sarees owners also extended their support to Dharmavaram TDP incharge Paritala Sriram.
