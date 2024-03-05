  • Menu
Paritala Sriram expresses intention of contesting from Dharmavaram

Paritala Sriram expresses intention of contesting from Dharmavaram
In a recent visit to Ravulacheruvu village of Dharmavaram mandal, Constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram expressed his intentions to contest in the upcoming election in Dharmavaram.

In a recent visit to Ravulacheruvu village of Dharmavaram mandal, Constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram expressed his intentions to contest in the upcoming election in Dharmavaram. As part of Chief Minister Babu's Super-6 programme, Sriram extensively toured the village and was welcomed warmly by local leaders and activists.

The villagers brought up several issues, including the need for a mineral water plant and a double road to the village. Sriram assured them that if elected as MLA, he would prioritize solving their problems and even promised to set up a water plant through the Paritala Ravindra Memorial Trust.

He emphasized that he wants to be seen as a family member rather than a candidate or leader, and urged villagers to approach him freely with any requests if the TDP wins the next election. Sriram asserted that there is no room for confusion in Dharmavaram, and it is certain that the TDP flag will be hoisted this time.




