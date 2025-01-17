Parthasarathy shifts road accident victim to hospital

Eluru: State Housing, Information, and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy demonstrated his humanity by assisting a woman injured in an accident on the national highway on Thursday.

While returning to Vijayawada after attending a district development review meeting in Eluru, he noticed a woman named K Sirisha from Kodurpadu who was seriously injured in a road accident at the Kalaparru Toll Plaza. Upon seeing the accident, the minister stopped his convoy to investigate the situation and instructed his staff to transport Sirisha in one of his convoy vehicles to the nearby Pinnamaneni Hospital for treatment.

He contacted the doctors at Pinnamaneni Hospital by phone to ensure she received proper care. Sirisha’s mother also sustained minor injuries in the accident.