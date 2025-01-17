Live
- BSNL has highest call drop rate in Hyderabad: TRAI report
- Bihar PSC delegation to study best practices at TGPSC
- FTI-TTP launched at RGIA for faster travel experience
- Minister unveils poster for ‘Skill Sprint’ training prog
- CM lauds contribution of Jaipal Reddy to statehood movement
- Eluru: Prizes distributed to winners of Sankranti competitions
- CV Anand inaugurates police stalls at Exhibition
- Parthasarathy shifts road accident victim to hospital
- SRKR to conduct Hackathon competition
- Nishant Kumar receives PM’s award for excellence
Just In
Parthasarathy shifts road accident victim to hospital
Eluru: State Housing, Information, and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy demonstrated his humanity by assisting a woman injured in an...
Eluru: State Housing, Information, and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy demonstrated his humanity by assisting a woman injured in an accident on the national highway on Thursday.
While returning to Vijayawada after attending a district development review meeting in Eluru, he noticed a woman named K Sirisha from Kodurpadu who was seriously injured in a road accident at the Kalaparru Toll Plaza. Upon seeing the accident, the minister stopped his convoy to investigate the situation and instructed his staff to transport Sirisha in one of his convoy vehicles to the nearby Pinnamaneni Hospital for treatment.
He contacted the doctors at Pinnamaneni Hospital by phone to ensure she received proper care. Sirisha’s mother also sustained minor injuries in the accident.