Parts of AP to witness heat wave

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Saturday announced that 37 mandals in the state will experience heat wave and temperature up to 43-44 degrees Celsius on Sunday. As many as eight mandals in Srikakulam district will see heat wave on Sunday.

Nine mandals in Vizianagaram district, four mandals in Visakhapatnam, two mandals in East Godavari, nine mandals in Krishna district, four mandals in Guntur, one mandal in Kurnool district will experience heat wave conditions on March 27.

Similarly, 62 mandals will experience heat wave on March 28. Heat wave will be seen in Srikakulam, Viziangaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts. Some parts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts will have temperatures up to 43-44 degrees on March 27 and 28.

On the other hand, the temperature was below 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday due to the impact of depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal. The depression was weakened by Saturday and temperatures will rise from Sunday onwards, said APSDMA in a statement on Saturday.

The temperatures started rising in March this year, reaching 40 degrees Celsius even before April. According to weather reports, 40 degrees Celsius is recorded in many parts of the state in the second and third week of March. But, due to depression formed in the Bay of Bengal the temperatures have slightly decreased for the past few days. Based on the weather conditions prevailing this month, people fear that the temperatures will be very high this summer.