Parvathipuram district gets EVMs

Parvathipuram: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) reached Parvathipuram Manyam District headquarters, newly formed district on Friday night.

District Administration set up a building at Agricultural Market Yard in Parvathipuram where the EVMs are being stored.

District collector and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar along with concerned officials inspected the building several times.

Election Commission allotted 3,170 new BEL M3 EVMs and VVPATS which will be brought to the district this week end.

The commission also allotted 3,600 Ballot Units (BUs), 1,500 Control Units (CUs) from Visakhapatnam and 1,250 CUs from Kakinada.

District Administration has informed all the political parties to nominate one person to verify EVMs and to open the godown in their presence. District Collector Nishant Kumar along with Superintendent of Police Vikranth Patil, District Revenue Officer J Venkata Rao monitored the process of receiving EVMs and opening of the godown in the presence of representatives of the parties Parisarla Appa Rao (BJP) and Gottapu Venkata Naidu (TDP) were present.