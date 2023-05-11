Live
- New Delhi: All recruitments to Army Dental Corps made gender-neutral from now
- Hyderabad: Nirmal district secures highest Secondary School Certificate pass percentage
- Hyderabad: Kashmir Files filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal slaps notice on Mamata Banerjee
- If we don’t vote, we have no right to criticise: Narayana Murthy
- Nearly 70% of electorate cast vote in Assembly elections
- Congress to bounce back all across State, improving by 25-27%
- Hyderabad: Chief Advisor Somesh Kumar task cut out
- Woman delivers baby boy at polling booth in Ballari taluk
- Anakapalli police recover 116 mobile phones
- Gonegandla: Officials to submit report on ‘rock split’ to Collector G Srijana
Parvathipuram: Dy CM Peedika Rajanna Dora visits National Highway works
Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora and District Collector Nishant Kumar inspected the works of by-pass road works connecting Visakhapatnam-Raipur Green field National Highway on Wednesday.
Parvathipuram: Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora and District Collector Nishant Kumar inspected the works of by-pass road works connecting Visakhapatnam-Raipur Green field National Highway on Wednesday.
The by-pass road is being laid for 5.92 kilometres with a cost of Rs 31.99 crores.
Speaking to media, the collector said that saluru by-pass road helps to avoid traffic from Odisha side.
The works are being undertaken in most important basis and only the work to lay black for only about 320 metres, he said. Proposals were submitted to the government to sanction by-pass roads to Parvathipuram and Palakonda municipalities and to give connectivity to National Highway, he added.
K Hemalatha, Revenue Divisional Officer, concerned engineers and others were present.