Parvathipuram: Dy CM Peedika Rajanna Dora visits National Highway works

Parvathipuram: Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora and District Collector Nishant Kumar inspected the works of by-pass road works connecting Visakhapatnam-Raipur Green field National Highway on Wednesday.

The by-pass road is being laid for 5.92 kilometres with a cost of Rs 31.99 crores.

Speaking to media, the collector said that saluru by-pass road helps to avoid traffic from Odisha side.

The works are being undertaken in most important basis and only the work to lay black for only about 320 metres, he said. Proposals were submitted to the government to sanction by-pass roads to Parvathipuram and Palakonda municipalities and to give connectivity to National Highway, he added.

K Hemalatha, Revenue Divisional Officer, concerned engineers and others were present.