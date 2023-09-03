Parvathipuram: Forest clearances granted to 16 works

Parvathipuram: The District-Level Committee on forest clearances accorded permission to 16 works related to establishment of mobile towers in the remote areas in the district.

The committee under the chairmanship of the district collector Nishant Kumar met at Collectorate on Saturday. The committee has given four forest clearances under Seethampeta ITDA limits of which 3 for BSNL and one for Airtel and accorded clearance for 12 works under Parvathipuram ITDA limits.

Off the 12 works 8 for BSNL and 2 Airtel OFC Cables, two sites for Jio. Revenue, Forest and Tribal Welfare departments had verified jointly and recommended for sanctions. The committee passed resolution stating that as per the guidelines of the government and due to high importance to install towers to provide communication system in the remote areas which help them to bring it into the development and helps to tackle left-wing extremism. The communication system brings change in social life and helps a lot during medical emergency.

R Govinda Rao, Joint Collector, Kalpana Kumari, Project Officer, ITDA Seethampeta, C Vishnu Charan, Project Officer, ITDA, Parvathipuram and GAP Prasuna, District Forest Officer attended the programme.