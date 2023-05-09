Parvathipuram: Jaganannaku Chebudam to be taken to every nook & corner

Parvathipuram: District collector Nishant Kumar said the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme will be taken in every nook and corner of the district and serve public in better way.

Jaganannaku Chebudam was launched by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy through video conference.

Collector Nishant Kumar said that the district administration is prepared to execute and monitor the programme and already made the district audit teams comprising of revenue, police, medical and health, agriculture, Panchayat Raj and rural development etc., key departments basing on the maximum public grievance received.

Training was provided in two different phases on the programme from district collector and police superintendent. Project Monitoring Units has also been set in the district. Divisional level officers are visiting the mandals and analysing the grievance and trying their level best to redress on spot. Arrangement of 24/7 calls centre and ability to track the status of their answers through the SMS link were added advantages of the system.

CM YS Jagan asked the collector to send the reports of best practices which would be implemented in the state also. Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora, MLAs P Pushpa Sree Vani, Alajangi Jogarao, Superintendent of Police Mr Vikranth Patil and others were present.