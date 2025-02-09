Live
- Dreams of Sahib Singh Verma will now be fulfilled: Parvesh Verma
- Israel says it struck Hezbollah target in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
- BJP netas exult over victory in Guntur
- Lebanon orders army to retaliate against fire from Syria
- Police nab auto driver for stealing gold earrings
- Sweden plans stricter gun laws, school security after shooting
- Bodies of 18 SAMIDRC soldiers killed in DR Congo conflict transported to Uganda for autopsy
- Unmana’s Bibliomystery Explores Identity, Love
- MLC Lakshamana Rao to file papers on Feb 10
- South Africa expresses concern over US aid cut amid land policy dispute
Just In
Parvathipuram MLA booked for razing a house
Highlights
A case has been registered against Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra for allegedly demolishing a house of a woman.
Parvathipuram : A case has been registered against Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra for allegedly demolishing a house of a woman. Based on a compliant lodged by Ch Sridevamma of Pedabondapalli village of Parvathipuram mandal, police filed a case under Section 329(4), 324(4), 303(2), and 3(5) on the MLA and his followers.
Though the case was registered on February 3, it came to light on Saturday after the FIR copy appeared on social media. The complainant Sridevamma approached the police alleging that MLA, and his followers G Venkata Naidu, Ch Atchutarao, K Mohan and others demolished her building in Pedabondapalli. She said that at least Rs 40 lakhs worth property was destroyed by them.
Next Story