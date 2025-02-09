  • Menu
Parvathipuram MLA booked for razing a house

A case has been registered against Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra for allegedly demolishing a house of a woman.

Parvathipuram : A case has been registered against Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra for allegedly demolishing a house of a woman. Based on a compliant lodged by Ch Sridevamma of Pedabondapalli village of Parvathipuram mandal, police filed a case under Section 329(4), 324(4), 303(2), and 3(5) on the MLA and his followers.

Though the case was registered on February 3, it came to light on Saturday after the FIR copy appeared on social media. The complainant Sridevamma approached the police alleging that MLA, and his followers G Venkata Naidu, Ch Atchutarao, K Mohan and others demolished her building in Pedabondapalli. She said that at least Rs 40 lakhs worth property was destroyed by them.

